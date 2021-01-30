Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $43.17 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $20.08 or 0.00058812 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $60,782.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

