Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,450 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after buying an additional 808,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.