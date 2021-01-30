Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $206,543.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,585.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.19 or 0.04008060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00387190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.01194134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00518800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00405779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00244250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,511,422 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

