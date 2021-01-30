Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.18

Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $31.60. Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 234,690 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.18.

Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

