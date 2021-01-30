VestChain (VEST) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, VestChain has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $17.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.