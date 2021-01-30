Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.47 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00389029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,229 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

