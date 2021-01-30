VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $966,286.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

