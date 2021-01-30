VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 609.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

