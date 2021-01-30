VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000.

VSDA stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

