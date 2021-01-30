Vid Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Vid has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $82,994.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00259777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.34 or 0.90903403 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,485,193 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

