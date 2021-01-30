Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Hits $894,335.31

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Vidya has a total market cap of $894,335.31 and approximately $339,411.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

