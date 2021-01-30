VIG Reaches Market Cap of $529,435.55 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. VIG has a market capitalization of $529,435.55 and approximately $2,567.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00187572 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,076,083 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.