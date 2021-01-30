Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 49.8% in January

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.