VINchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $174,906.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

