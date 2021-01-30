VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $165,455.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.