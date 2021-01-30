Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 238.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

