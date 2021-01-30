Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,854 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Visa by 21.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

