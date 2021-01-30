Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Visa by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 229,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

