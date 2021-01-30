Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

