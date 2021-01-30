Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.