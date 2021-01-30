Vitae Price Tops $5.94 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00017447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $115.57 million and $1.26 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.
About Vitae
Buying and Selling Vitae
