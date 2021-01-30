Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00017175 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $112.78 million and $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

