Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Vitae has a total market cap of $112.78 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $5.79 or 0.00017175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.