VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. VITE has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00094527 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,007,076,484 coins and its circulating supply is 474,505,374 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

