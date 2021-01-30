Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Trading 522,400% Higher

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) shares traded up 522,400% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.05. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

