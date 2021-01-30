Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.82

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $26.29. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 2,175,397 shares traded.

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.82.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

