Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report $329.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.19 million to $331.05 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,668,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

