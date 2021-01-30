VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0013

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.41 million and $56,047.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

