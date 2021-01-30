VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 130.8% in January

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.95% of VOC Energy Trust worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 159,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

