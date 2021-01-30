Vodi X Price Tops $0.0007 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vodi X has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vodi X has a total market cap of $365,710.19 and approximately $4,727.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.