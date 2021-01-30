Vodi X (VDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,336.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $377,143.17 and $3,336.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

About Vodi X

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

