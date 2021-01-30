Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.