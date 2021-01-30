Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
VOYA stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
