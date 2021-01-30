VPC Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Trading Up 8.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 67,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 192,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIHAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

