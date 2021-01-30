Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $6,463.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001867 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,898,798 coins and its circulating supply is 195,519,184 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

