Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

