Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

