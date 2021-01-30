Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.