Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

