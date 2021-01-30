Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $92.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $96.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.