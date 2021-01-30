Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

