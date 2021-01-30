Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,129,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 406,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

TXN stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

