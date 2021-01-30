Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.