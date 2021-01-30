Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 10,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

