Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

