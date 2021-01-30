Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.92 or 0.04020518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00022060 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

