WandX (WAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,506.51

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, WandX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a market cap of $101,506.51 and approximately $238.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

