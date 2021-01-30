Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.80. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.