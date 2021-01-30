wave edu coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $95,810.79 and $126.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

