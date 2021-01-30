wave edu coin Trading 43.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $51,510.81 and $160.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC.
