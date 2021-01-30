Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and approximately $169,730.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

