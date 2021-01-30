Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $688.65 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00019379 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $688.65 million and $77.82 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009648 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,201,062 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

